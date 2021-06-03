wrestling / News
Former WWE Superstar to Reportedly Make Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that a former WWE Superstar is going to make his debut tonight on Impact Wrestling in the form of a vignette. It’s currently unknown who this wrestler will be.
Per the report, the wrestler is a talent who “never really got a fair chance” while he was in WWE. A new episode of Impact Wrestling will air on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST.
