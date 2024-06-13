wrestling / News
Former WWE Tag Team Reportedly Set For AEW Collision (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
June 13, 2024
Fightful Select reports that former WWE tag team Mason Madden and Mansoor are set to work this Saturday’s AEW Collision tapings. It’s unknown if they will have talks with AEW about future appearances or not and the creative plans are unknown. They are booked for the taping, however.
The two recently went viral for a SGW appearance and have reportedly had talks with TNA Wrestling.
