Former WWE Television Production Executive on How The Shield Influenced the Quick Camera Cuts
– During a recent interview with Conrad Thompson for Ad Free Shows, former WWE Vice President of Global TV Production Mike Mansury discussed the issue of rapid camera cuts in WWE, which have been a recurring point of criticism among fans. According to Mansury, the original idea behind using a lot of rapid camera cuts on WWE was not actually an idea by WWE EVP of TV Production Kevin Dunn, who fans frequently blame for the issue. The Shield actually played into the decision to use the technique on WWE programming.
Mansury didn’t name who came up with the idea, but he claimed it originally came into play after The Shield debuted in WWE to make things look more chaotic. He also said a lot of it is done to “protect the magic” and the wrestling business. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“I will choose to protect the nameless person, but I will say the rapid camera cutting, to my recollection, that came into play when The Shield debuted. The whole purpose behind it, was to make what you see on-screen with the three characters of The Shield and the push, was to make it seem all that more chaotic. At the time, it worked. I can see now, after so many years of doing it, a lot of viewers feel like they’re on a queasy thrill ride, but that was the intent of it initially. A lot of it is done to protect the magic. You don’t want to expose the business. A big part of the business is how it’s done on TV. If you’re exposing the magic, you’re killing the fun for everybody. That’s the approach and the rapid camera cut situation, it was born out of creating an exciting and chaotic feel for when The Shield were doing the three-on-one beatdowns early in their run. It’s hard to break some habits, but shoutout to the gentleman who shares my initials who created that concept.”