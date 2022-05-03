Former WWE Television Production Executive on How The Shield Influenced the Quick Camera Cuts

– During a recent interview with Conrad Thompson for Ad Free Shows, former WWE Vice President of Global TV Production Mike Mansury discussed the issue of rapid camera cuts in WWE, which have been a recurring point of criticism among fans. According to Mansury, the original idea behind using a lot of rapid camera cuts on WWE was not actually an idea by WWE EVP of TV Production Kevin Dunn, who fans frequently blame for the issue. The Shield actually played into the decision to use the technique on WWE programming.

Mansury didn’t name who came up with the idea, but he claimed it originally came into play after The Shield debuted in WWE to make things look more chaotic. He also said a lot of it is done to “protect the magic” and the wrestling business. He stated the following (via Fightful):