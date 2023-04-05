Former WWE VP of Communications Joins AEW

– PWInsider reports that AEW has made a major behind-the-scenes hire by bringing on former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. As previously reported, Hopkins recently departed from WWE earlier this year. He had been working for WWE since 1997.

Hopkins’ current role and title with AEW are unknown at the moment, but it would seem to make sense that he will be working on the PR side of the company. According to the report, Hopkins began working with AEW last Wednesday during the Dynamite TV tapings in St. Louis, Missouri, and he’s already going on the road with the company.

After first joining WWE in the company’s Fans Services Department, he later became WWE Manager of Media Relations Director of Communications, and Senior Manager of Public Relations and Corporate Communications.