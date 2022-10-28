wrestling / News
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
October 28, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.
Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She last worked for WWE from 2011 to 2017, before her release. She eventually went to ROH and then Impact.
