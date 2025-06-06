wrestling / News

Former WWE Wrestler Worked As Guest Trainer At Performance Center This Week

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Performance Center Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that former WWE wrestler Doug Basham worked as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center this week. Basham is still involved in the wrestling business, working with OVW. He also helped train Emily Bett Rickards so she could play Mildred Burke in Queen of the Ring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Doug Basham, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading