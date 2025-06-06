wrestling / News
Former WWE Wrestler Worked As Guest Trainer At Performance Center This Week
June 6, 2025
PWInsider reports that former WWE wrestler Doug Basham worked as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center this week. Basham is still involved in the wrestling business, working with OVW. He also helped train Emily Bett Rickards so she could play Mildred Burke in Queen of the Ring.
