Former WWE Wrestler May Be Debuting For Impact This Week (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Jade Chung posted a a new Twitch stream that featured Impact EVP Scott D’Amore, who casually revealed that Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy) will appear on Impact Wrestling this week. Chung, D’Amore, George Iceman and Josh Alexander are shown at a baseball game.

At that point, D’Amore said: “Tune in this Thursday when Buddy Murphy premieres for Impact Wrestling.”

Iceman added: “We can’t say nothing yet. I’m not allowed to give out any intel until BTI this Thursday on AXS TV. Check it out.”

Matthews’ non-compete clause from WWE doesn’t run out until August 31, so it’s unlikely that he will actually appear. Instead, it may be that they will officially announce his signing.