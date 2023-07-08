Former WWE Wrestler Working As A Producer In MLW

PWInsider reports that former WWE wrestler Ricardo Rodriguez, now using the name Jesus Rodriguez, is now in MLW as a wrestler and a producer. He will appear at tonight’s MLW Never Say Never event in Philadephia. The event streams on ITE+ and will be followed by a Fusion TV taping. Rodriguez will work the TV taping as he teams with the FBI against Microman and the Mane Event.

Rodriguez has experience as a producer, as he would lead and produce the pre-event tryout segments in WWE.