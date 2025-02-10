Former WWE Wrestler Tucker Is Now A Coach, Comments on His TIme As A Wrestler

In an interview with KPTV (via F4WOnline), former WWE wrestler Tucker Knight revealed that he is now the head wrestling coach at a high school. He works for Skyview High School in Vancouver, Washington.

He said: “Traveling before I had kids was 95 percent fun, but after I had my daughter it became really difficult emotionally. I wasn’t prepared for how difficult that was going to be,” the 34-year-old Cooper said. “It was a cool way to spend my 20s, man. It was a really special thing to get to do. It really is an art form. It encompasses a ton of stuff. You know, you’re like a live-action stunt performer basically that’s trying to tell a story with your body without words. It’s like, the outcome is pre-determined but go fall over outside on a mat that’s this thick [and do it] repeatedly. It takes its toll, it’s a full-on lifestyle.“