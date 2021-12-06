Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Releasing Book About His Time With The Company

PWInsider reports that former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz will release a book next year about his time with WWE. It will arrive in the summer, published by Twelve Books (an imprint of the Hachette Book Group).

Gewirtz started with WWE in 1999 and eventually became the head writer. He left the role in 2012 and worked as a consultant until 2015. Since then, he has worked with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions as the Senior Vice President of Development. He helped create The Titan Games, Young Rock and more.