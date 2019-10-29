Former WWE and Lucha Underground Writer Chris DeJoseph Joins MLW as Co-Executive Producer

– Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) has hired Chris DeJoseph as a co-Executive Producer. DeJoseph formerly worked as an executive producer and was co-creator for Lucha Underground.

Chris DeJoseph has worked in wrestling for 17 years, which includes a stint writing for WWE for six years. Speaking on the news, DeJoseph stated, “Since the last season of Lucha Underground, I’ve had an itch to get back in the game. I’ve been watching what they’ve been doing and the steps they are taking to keep building, and I can’t wait to get my hands dirty with MLW.”

MLW CEO Court Bauer also confirmed the news. DeJoseph will begin his first day of work on Saturday, November 2 at the MLW Saturday Night Super Fight pay-per-view card.