Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston

In an interview with Fightful, former WWE writer Dave Schilling spoke about the plan to have Brock Lesnar squash Kofi Kingston for the WWE title in October 2019. According to Schilling, the plan was in place only a few weeks after Kingston became champion at Wrestlemania 35.

He said: “I was there in 2019, I was on the home team on SmackDown. The thing that we were the most concerned with and most involved with was KofiMania. That was a storyline that traded on a lot of attitudes about race and ideas about who should or shouldn’t be the champion. I never felt like that storyline was disrespectful. I never felt that storyline was treated in a way where Kofi came off as a ‘token champion.’ That was a great storyline and I’m very proud of the small part I had to play in that. We can debate how it turned out in the end, when he lost to Brock Lesnar, which I found out about in April. We were talking about, ‘the plan is first SmackDown on Fox, Brock is going to come in and win the title and it’s going to be a quick match.’ That’s exactly what happened after I left. That’s the way it turned out. The writers in the room with me, were always incredibly aware of what we were doing and why it was important.“