WWE News: Former WWE Writer Disappointed by Monday’s Ronda Rousey Promo, Top 10 Smackdown 1000 Moments

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Former WWE writer Tom Casiello tweeted that he was both overjoyed and disappointed at the current direction of the WWE women’s product following Ronda Rousey’s promo on Nikki Bella from Raw…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…

