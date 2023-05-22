wrestling / News
Former WWE Writer On His Friendship With Vince Russo, Russo’s Ascent In WWE
Keith Elliott Greenberg worked with Vince Russo on WWF Magazine, and he recently talked about Russo’s time in the company. Greenberg spoke with AdFreeShows for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On his friendship with Russo: “I like him as a friend and as a human being. Did I approve of all the storylines he conceived? Absolutely not. Did some of them aggravate me? Did some of them offend me in some ways? Yeah, maybe. But he’s a good man.”
On Russo’s time in WWE: “[His ascent] was incredible, and he would talk about,’I have these ideas, and this is what they should be doing, and I spoke to Bruce Prichard about this, then I got alone with Vince and I pitched Vince on this.’ He’s being a passionate fan, and he’s an employee who’s showing some initiative, and very quickly he’s booking. Maybe it’s a testament to how intimate WWE was at the time, that you could work your way in like that, I’m not sure.”
On Russo’s confidence in WWE: “He was 100% convinced that he had the capability of benefitting the business. And for a period, at least, Vince McMahon bought into that.”
