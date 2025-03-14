Former WWE Writer Announces He Left Company Last Year

In a post on his LinkedIn profile, former WWE writer Ryan Callahan announced that he left the company last year and thanked WWE for his time there.

He wrote: “Hope everyone is having a lovely new year. For those who are unaware, my time with WWE came to an end last year. I am grateful for my time there, the friends I made, and the stories we told. I’ve been working on some freelance projects, and some long-on-the-back-burner personal projects, which has been incredibly fulfilling. If anyone in the greater NYC area needs any writing / directing / producing/ development / sarcastic quips / blu-ray recommendations, I am available.“