Former WWE Writer Reveals Dusty Rhodes Pitched Vince McMahon on Mr. Kennedy Gimmick

– During the latest edition of Comedians of Wrestling, former WWE writer Robert Karpeles revealed how late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes pitched the idea for former WWE Superstar Ken Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) announce his own ring introductions using a microphone that would drop from the ceiling. Rhodes pitched the idea to Vince McMahon Karpeles’ behalf, since there was no chance it would happen if he pitched it himself. Below is an excerpt from Karpeles (via Fightful):

“My one claim to fame in WWE, the one idea I pitched that made it onto TV that was a solidified idea was, we were bringing in Ken Kennedy and I was wanting to do the mic drop from the ceiling like the old [Madison Square Garden] and it would be a cool visual. I pitched that and Dusty loved it. He was like, ‘I think that’s a great idea, I’m going to pitch it to Vince.’ They knew if I pitched it, it had no chance. Dusty pitched it and Vince loved it. It wound up being a thing. It was the greatest thing ever. That’s my one contribution to the business. There was another guy who tried to claim credit for it and the other writers were like, ‘No, that was Robert’s idea. Fuck off,'” he said.