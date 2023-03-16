wrestling / News
Former WWE Writer Reveals Reaction of Vince McMahon To Fans Not Wanting Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle
March 16, 2023
In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Dave Schilling spoke about what Vince McMahon’s reaction was to fans not wanting Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle. There was fan backlash at the time to Corbin vs. Angle at Wrestlemania 35, which served as Angle’s final match. The match went six minutes with Corbin winning.
Schilling wrote: “Oh no it’s Kurt Angle Vs Baron Corbin. When it was mentioned in a production meeting that the fans hated the idea of this match, Vince laughed so hard and said “fuck em.””
Oh no it’s Kurt Angle Vs Baron Corbin. When it was mentioned in a production meeting that the fans hated the idea of this match, Vince laughed so hard and said “fuck em.”
— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) March 16, 2023
