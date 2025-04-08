– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, former WWE writer Tommy Blacha spoke about his favorite pitch that he made to WWE that never made it to air. Blacha’s idea was to have the Big Show (aka Paul Wight) be afraid of mini-wrestlers and be swarmed by a huge group of them. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Blacha on his favorite rejected pitch: “My favorite thing that never happened that sucked and I loved it. ‘Vince, what if we do a thing where the Big Show hates minis. We get every mini wrestler in the world and even more. Every actor. Everyone. We get 200 of them and they all wear the same shit like masks. Big Show is like an elephant scared of a mouse. There is a point where the minis descend from all the areas of the arena and they throw themselves at him like they are all one and they’re like bees. We call them The Swarm.’ ‘What the hell is that about? The Swarm?’ ‘Every mini you can get and they pile on Big Show. It’s endless.’ He’s like, ‘That’s great, start producing it.’”

On wanting 100 of them all wearing the same mask: “I started, behind the scenes, calling some Mexican promoters, ‘How many minis are there?’ Started to figure out logistics. ‘Where would they stay?’ ‘Put em in a semi.’ An RV. Someone said, ‘It’s picking season and most aren’t available from Mexican promotions.’ That was a dream. The Swarm. You can’t stop them. It’s 100 mini wrestlers all with the same mask.”

Unfortunately for Blacha, the segment with Big Show never materialized.