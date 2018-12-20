Quantcast

 

Former WWE Writer Wants To Be Nia Jax’s Manager

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nia Jax WWE Evolution

In a post on Twitter, former WWE head writer Brian Gerwitz spoke about his career goals from when he was a child, which included actor, writer and wrestling manager. Gerwitz now works as part of the Rock’s management team, but offered his services to Nia Jax. You can see their exchange below.

