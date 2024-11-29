Former WWF, IWCCW Referee Tommy Savoldi Passes Away

Tommy Savoldi, who worked as a referee for WWE during its WWWF and WWF eras, has passed away. The Savoldi family posted to Facebook on Friday to announce the passing of the longtime referee, who also worked for the Savoldi’s International World Class Championship Wrestling, at the age of 85.

The family posted the following:

With the heaviest of hearts, it’s our misfortune to announce the passing of one of the greats, “The Mediator” Tommy Savoldi. Tommy passed away at the age of 85, with his family in Parsippany, NJ.

Tommy was the nephew of Angelo Savoldi, and cousin to Mario & Jumpin’ Joe. Tommy Began his career as a referee with the WWWF/WWF. As one of the few people to hold a referee license in NY and NJ back in the Athletic Commission days (and even more in demand as he was one of the few that was smart to the business…) Tommy was a regular sight on any show held in the Northeast. Aside from the WWF, Tommy also worked for AWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, International Wrestling, Pro-Wrestling USA, Herb Abrams’s UWF, and really any promotion that ran north of the Mason-Dixon. If you’re looking for him, you’ll find him.

Later, he worked for the family’s ICW/IWCCW promotion as head referee using his shoot last name to avoid the appearance of favoritism. He famously turned heel in 1988, screwing his cousin Joe out of the IWCCW title in favor of Moondog Spike, where he got his “Mediator” moniker that would stick with him the rest of his career.

Tommy wore many hats in the ICW. Depending on what needed to be done, he would referee, announce, do commentary, interview, book, promote, direct, agent, talent relations, and anything else. Roles he continued in the family’s NWA On Fire and Wrestling On Fire Promotions. He was a jack of all trades, and made damn sure you knew it.

Tommy was one of those great characters that can only exist in the wrestling business. Anyone who’s had the pleasure of knowing Tommy for more than 10 minutes has the craziest Tommy story you’ve ever heard. That is, until you meet the next guy that knew Tommy. From promising jobs at the WWF to 3rd World Military Juntas, to pretending to be Jerry Lewis to get better rates on a hotel room, Tommy was just a character. There’s no other word for it.

Of course, wrestling stuff aside, Tommy had a big family of children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins that all just loved the hell out of Uncle Tommy. How could you not? Everyone loved Tommy. And Tommy loved everyone. But none more so than his long-time wife Fran, and his beloved daughter Helen.

If you had the pleasure of working with Tommy, and I know there’s a lot of you here, if you wouldn’t mind taking a moment to share your favorite Tommy story, I know we would all love to hear them. Don’t be shy, either. You know if Tommy were here, he’d be trying to make us break laughing.

Here’s ‘The Voice of ICW’ Brian Webster to kick things off:

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Tommy Savoldi. Often, terms like one of a kind are used to describe unique people. The term truly fits my long time friend. He’d often come across as perpetually irritated and strict with the talent. The truth is the man had a heart bigger than his home state of NJ along with a sense of humor to match. There are many road stories that come to mind but my personal favorite is one that I feel best projects the wacky, wonderful, wicked personality he was. In 2003 we were on a lengthy trip to Las Vegas and hitting the road early to get to the next destination was commonplace. It was about 7 AM or so and, sitting at a red light, some very jazzy, upbeat music came on the radio. Mario, driving turned the music down and asked “why would they play this so early? Not skipping a beat, Tommy blasted the music as loud as it would go, got out of the passenger seat and danced in the middle of the road in an over-the-top flamenco style that only he could have pulled off. The laughs were plentiful! It was always like that with Tom. A fun and unpredictable adventure each time. Tommy also made the best breakfast sandwiches at his luncheonette. His love for his wife Fran was undeniable. His zest for living life and having fun while getting business done was unmatched. Rest well my dear friend, until we meet again.”

RIP The Mediator Tommy Savoldi (Fornini)

1939-2024