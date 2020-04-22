Former WWF Referee Billy Caputo Passes Away at 72

The wrestling world has lost another longtime referee, as former WWF official Billy Caputo has passed away. Caputo’s daughter Kate Caputo Miley announced the news on her Facebook Page. Caputo had been diagnosed with an aggressive lymphoma of the bone marrow in September of 2018. He was 72 years old.

Miley wrote (per PWInsider, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we want to share that we lost our Dad today. I don’t think there are any words that can describe the man he was and the mark he is leaving on this world. He fought a hard fight. Thanks to hospice, we were given a year with him that we will forever be grateful for. He passed peacefully surrounded by all of us. He is loved and will never be out of our hearts.”

Caputo sought to become a referee in 1975 after being laid off from his job as an iron worker, and applied to the New York State Athletic Commission. He worked a host of events in New York City and began to work for the then-WWF that year, also working for WCW and the NWA. During that time, he worked both the first and tenth WrestleMania. He also worked as referee for the memorable Bruiser Brody and Abdullah the Butcher matches.

His work for WWE ran through 1998, when he finally left the company. After he retired from his referee work in 2003 due to heart issues, he became an inspector for the NY State Athletic Commission where he would ensure the safety of talent by ensuring they had their physicals done before matches and ensuring all the rules and regulations were enforced.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Caputo.