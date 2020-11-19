Former WWWF Enhancement Talent Sylvano Sousa Passes Away

PWInsider reports that Sylvano Sousa, who worked for the WWWF and WWF as an enhancement talent in the 70s and 80s, passed away yesterday due to COVID-19.

Sousa was from New Jersey and worked for the WWF in the undercard after Bruno Sammartino gave him his break. He appeared nearly weekly on WWWF Championship Wrestling and WWWF All-Star Wrestling, putting over the faces. He also had a run in All Japan Pro Wrestling in 1976 (teaming with Gerald Brisco) against The Destroyer Dick Beyer, Great Kojika and Giant Baba. In 1982, he was pushed as a heel in Stampede Wrestling, feuding with Keith Hart. He also had appearances in Vancouver’s All Star Wrestling and Mid-South Wrestling. His last match is believed to be in 1987, a loss to One Man Gang on WWF Superstars.

After that, he was a promoter for Atlantic Wrestling Federation in New England, which featured names like Rick Martel, King Kong Bundy and Matt Bloom. He was inducted into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.

