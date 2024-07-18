wrestling / News
Former Xia Li Set To Make MMA Debut Next Month
July 18, 2024 | Posted by
Combat Night MMA has announced that Xia Zhao, formerly Xia Li in WWE, will make her debut for the promotion next month. She is set to fight Xiomara Lee on August 3 in Kissimmee, FL. Lee currently has an 1-0 amateur record. This will be Zhao’s debut, as she is trained in wushu.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Critiques How the Wyatt Sick6 Came Off on WWE Raw This Week
- Bruce Prichard Shoots Down Notion Of Chaos Backstage When Vince McMahon Missed WWE Shows
- Arn Anderson Recalls One Of His Worst Matches Was With The Renegade
- Ted DiBiase Thinks It Was A Collaboration Behind The Success Of Hulk Hogan