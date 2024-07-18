wrestling / News

Former Xia Li Set To Make MMA Debut Next Month

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Xia Li WWE Main Event 4-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

Combat Night MMA has announced that Xia Zhao, formerly Xia Li in WWE, will make her debut for the promotion next month. She is set to fight Xiomara Lee on August 3 in Kissimmee, FL. Lee currently has an 1-0 amateur record. This will be Zhao’s debut, as she is trained in wushu.

