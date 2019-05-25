wrestling / News

AEW News: Founding of AEW Special Streaming on TNT Twitter Today, Jim Ross Hypes Double or Nothing

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The TNT Drama Twitter account has announced that they will stream a special on the founding of All Elite Wrestling today. As you can see, the special streams at 6 PM EST; a preview is below:

– Jim Ross took to Twitter this morning to hype tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV:

