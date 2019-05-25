wrestling / News
AEW News: Founding of AEW Special Streaming on TNT Twitter Today, Jim Ross Hypes Double or Nothing
– The TNT Drama Twitter account has announced that they will stream a special on the founding of All Elite Wrestling today. As you can see, the special streams at 6 PM EST; a preview is below:
Why stay? The question @CodyRhodes had to ask himself before starting on his #AEW journey.
Watch the story of the founding of @AEWrestling, featuring Cody, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and more streaming LIVE here on our page at 6PM EST. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/cIcyxnhX2f
— TNT Drama (@tntdrama) May 25, 2019
– Jim Ross took to Twitter this morning to hype tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV:
GUESS WHAT DAY IT IS! 🤠🙏 pic.twitter.com/FtWPMKqKeS
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 25, 2019
