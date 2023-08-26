wrestling / News

Four More Wrestlers Added To WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced four more names for the upcoming NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

Butch and Charlie Dempsey join Group A with Tyler Bate.

Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazer join Group B with Joe Coffey.

The rules are: “There will be two groups with four superstars in each group. The invitational will be a round robin style tournament, in which matches will have a 12-minute time limit. Pinfall or submission victories earn two points and ends the match. A draw earns one point for both competitors.

Joseph Lee

