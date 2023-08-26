wrestling / News
Four More Wrestlers Added To WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament
WWE has announced four more names for the upcoming NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Butch and Charlie Dempsey join Group A with Tyler Bate.
Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazer join Group B with Joe Coffey.
The rules are: “There will be two groups with four superstars in each group. The invitational will be a round robin style tournament, in which matches will have a 12-minute time limit. Pinfall or submission victories earn two points and ends the match. A draw earns one point for both competitors.”
🚨 The next two competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational 🚨
In Group A representing England 🏴: @PeteDunneYxB
In Group B representing Australia 🇦🇺: @sixftfiiiiive
The NXT Global Heritage Invitational begins THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/NfGKT2TqPF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2023
🚨 Two more competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational 🚨
In Group A representing USA 🇺🇸: Charlie Dempsey
In Group B representing Jersey, Channel Islands 🇯🇪: @WWEFrazer
The NXT Global Heritage Invitational begins THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/bqzbMXioMT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2023
