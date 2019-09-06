Four Horsewomen Collide In Tag Team Match On WWE Raw

– WWE announced that Becky Lynch will team with Charlotte Flair to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley in a tag team bout on Raw.

After SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley helped Sasha Banks obliterate Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in separate attacks on Raw and SmackDown LIVE this past week, The Man and The Queen will form an unexpected alliance against the brutal best friends in an anticipated tag team match involving all of WWE’s Four Horsewomen.

With Lynch poised to defend her title against The Boss and Flair challenging Bayley for her championship next Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions, who will gain key momentum?