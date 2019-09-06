wrestling / News
Four Horsewomen Collide In Tag Team Match On WWE Raw
– WWE announced that Becky Lynch will team with Charlotte Flair to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley in a tag team bout on Raw.
After SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley helped Sasha Banks obliterate Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in separate attacks on Raw and SmackDown LIVE this past week, The Man and The Queen will form an unexpected alliance against the brutal best friends in an anticipated tag team match involving all of WWE’s Four Horsewomen.
With Lynch poised to defend her title against The Boss and Flair challenging Bayley for her championship next Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions, who will gain key momentum?
Also set for Raw:
* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik
* Steve Austin hosts contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman
More Trending Stories
- NXT Not Expected to Be Treated Like Main Roster Brand After USA Network Move
- Eric Bischoff On the Arn Anderson-Sid Vicious Stabbing Incident, How WCW Handled It, Ric Flair Helping Save Arn’s Job
- Update on WWE Using Bullet Points For Several Raw Promos, Push to Continue That Trend
- More Details on WWE Creative Shakeup: Rowan/Reigns Storyline Considered ‘Botched’