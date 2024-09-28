wrestling / News
Four Hours Were Cut From Vince McMahon’s Interview for Mr. McMahon
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
During the latest Bill Simmons podcast (via Fightful), Simmons and David Shoemaker said that four hours were cut from Vince McMahon’s interview for Mr. McMahon. The Netflix docuseries debut earlier this week.
Simmons said: “We had four hours [of Vince’s interview] on the cutting room floor. I think this easily could have been ten parts, but we didn’t want to do it that way.”
Shoemaker added: “We had four hours of Vince’s interview on the cutting room floor because he sounded like a frog one day [laughs]. He didn’t have a voice. There was so much good material, but I think the story that Chris and the team were able to tell is pretty amazing.“
