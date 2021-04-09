Four Main Event Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced four main event matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, which as always, will stream on Monday night at 7 PM ET on the company’s YouTube channel.

As for the matches, Trent will make his in-ring return to team with Chuck Taylor to take on Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, with Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in Best Friends’ corner while Pretty Peter Avalon joins Nemeth and Bononi.

Meanwhile, in another tag team match, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page will look to continue to build their chemistry as a team when they face off against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.

In singles action, Thunder Rosa will go one-on-one with Diamante, and Penta El Zero M is set to square off with Brandon Cutler.