wrestling / News
Four Main Event Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced four main event matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, which as always, will stream on Monday night at 7 PM ET on the company’s YouTube channel.
As for the matches, Trent will make his in-ring return to team with Chuck Taylor to take on Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, with Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in Best Friends’ corner while Pretty Peter Avalon joins Nemeth and Bononi.
Meanwhile, in another tag team match, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page will look to continue to build their chemistry as a team when they face off against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.
In singles action, Thunder Rosa will go one-on-one with Diamante, and Penta El Zero M is set to square off with Brandon Cutler.
NEW EPISODES of #AEWDarkElevation stream every Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
This week features 4 BIG MAIN EVENTS
–#BestFriends v. #RyanNemeth+Cezar Bononi
-Thunder Rosa v. Diamante
–@ScorpioSky+EthanPage v. Joey Janela+Sonny Kiss
–@PENTAELZEROM v. @BranCutler pic.twitter.com/UkjtVSxafk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Talk UK Takeover, Give Update on Road Dogg
- Mark Henry Recalls Having to Lie to Get Daniel Bryan Hired By WWE
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot