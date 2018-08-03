wrestling / News
Various News: Four Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, WWE Main Event Preview, NJPW Selling Bullet Club Cologne
– The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling…
* Alisha Edwards vs. Tessa Blanchard
* The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) vs. Taiji Ishimori and Petey Williams
* Pentagon Jr. vs. Matt Sydal
* Champion Austin Aries vs. Eddie Edwards
– Here is the preview for today’s episode of WWE Main Event…
* Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins
* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis
– NJPW is now selling Bullet Club cologne…
「新日本プロレス・フレグランス（香水）」に第3弾「BULLET CLUB」が新登場！
メーカー直販サイトと闘魂SHOP水道橋店で明日8月4日（土）より発売開始!!https://t.co/VBAHy9hsGp#njpwshop pic.twitter.com/eBIXxuL8HH
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 3, 2018