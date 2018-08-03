Quantcast

 

Various News: Four Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, WWE Main Event Preview, NJPW Selling Bullet Club Cologne

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* Alisha Edwards vs. Tessa Blanchard
* The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) vs. Taiji Ishimori and Petey Williams
* Pentagon Jr. vs. Matt Sydal
* Champion Austin Aries vs. Eddie Edwards

– Here is the preview for today’s episode of WWE Main Event…

* Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins
* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

– NJPW is now selling Bullet Club cologne…

