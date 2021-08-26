Four Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Tapings

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four matches for the upcoming NJPW Strong Autumn Attack tapings on September 25 and 26. They include:

September 25:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Fred Rosser

* Will Ospreay vs. Karl Fredericks

September 26:

* Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

NIGHT ONE: Fredericks vs Ospreay! Suzuki vs Rosser!

September 25 will see two immense singles matches, led off by the presence of the self professed ‘real World Champion’ Will Ospreay. When he made his return to NJPW at Resurgence, Ospreay declared NJPW STRONG his new home, and something the brand ‘badly needed’ as he derided the drawing power and wrestling ability of the LA Dojo representatives. Karl Fredericks was quick to defend the honour of the Dojo, joining Clark Connors and TJP in making Ospreay turn tail. A proud representative of STRONG, the Alpha Wolf does not take kindly to Ospreay’s presence one bit, and will look to send a loud and clear message to one of, if not the, world’s elite professional wrestlers.

Also set for night one in DFW, Minoru Suzuki will go head to head with Fred Rosser. Over the last year, Rosser has proven himself tough enough to take on anybody in the game, from his grappling war with Tom Lawlor to an all out streetfight with Hikuleo. Now Mr. No Days Off goes nose to nose with the one and only king of our sport. Can the Suntan Superman prevail against pro-wrestling’s most evil entity?

NIGHT TWO: Suzuki-Gun vs Team Filthy! Rush vs Ishimori!

Staying with Suzuki-gun, a Suzuki-gun reunion highlights night two in Texas. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer will join forces for the first time since World Tag League 2019, as the two team up against Team Filthy’s Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs.

Ever since Team Filthy became a force on NJPW STRONG, fans have salivated over the group clashing with Suzuki-Gun. Lawlor’s career path from pro-wrestling to MMA and back mirrors Minoru Suzuki’s in many ways, and is creating a certified dream tag team bout. Add in Archer performing right outside of his home town of Dallas, and this is a can’t miss bout that will have an electric atmosphere live.

From an incredible heavyweight tag bout to two of the best junior heavyweights in the game. Lio Rush made his NJPW debut last year at the Super J-Cup, and was quick to put the junior heavyweight division, whichever side of the Pacific they compete on- on notice. That included pointed comments towards then IWGP Junior heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, who Rush singled out as one of the opponents he most wanted to face. Now Rush and Ishimori finally collide in an NJPW ring on STRONG, as Autumn Attack gets an unmissable junior heavyweight clash.

More match annoucneemnts are still to come for an unmissable weekend in Texas! Make sure you’re a part of the action as STRONG hits the road this September!