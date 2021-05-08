wrestling / News

Four Matches Announces For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:

* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project
* Isiah Kassidy (w/ Matt Hardy & Marc Quen) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ John Silver & Colt Cabana)

