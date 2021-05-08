wrestling / News
Four Matches Announces For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
May 8, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:
* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project
* Isiah Kassidy (w/ Matt Hardy & Marc Quen) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ John Silver & Colt Cabana)
#AEWDark Elevation this MONDAY 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB has 4 Big Main Events
-IWGP US Champ @JonMoxley before his #AEWDynamite match v. @nagata769 faces @DannyLimeLight
–@Madi_Wrenkowski v. @TayConti_
–#JurassicExpress v. #ChaosProject
–@IsiahKassidy v. @YTAlexReynolds pic.twitter.com/ccaausp7Im
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 8, 2021
