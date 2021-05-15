wrestling / News

Four Matches Announces For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, airing Monday at 7 PM ET on Youtube.

* Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson
* KiLynn King vs. The Bunny (w/ Hardy Family Office)
* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood

