Four Matches Announces For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 15, 2021 | Posted by

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, airing Monday at 7 PM ET on Youtube.

* Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)

* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson

* KiLynn King vs. The Bunny (w/ Hardy Family Office)

* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood