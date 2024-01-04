Four Matches Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise, Aussie Open’s Mark Davis to Wrestle

Four matches have been announced for the next Chris Jericho cruise, one of which features Aussie Open’s Mark Davis. Davis has been out of action since suffering a broken wrist at AEW WrestleDream back in October. He will team with Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs against Jericho, Paul Wight and Mike Bailey. Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Rager At Sea happens on January 26-30. The matches announced include:

* Aussie Open & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Paul Wight & Mike Bailey

* Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship: Matt Cardona vs. TBD

* Jericho Cruise Oceanic Title Shot: Mike Bailey vs. Michael Oku

* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo & Penta El Zero Miedo