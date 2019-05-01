wrestling / News

Various News: Four Matches Confirmed For Friday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings, Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring To Look At Von Erich Family

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for their TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday:

* Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Demon Collar Match: Su Yung vs. Rosemary
* LAX vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Knockouts Battle Royal

– Tonight’s episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the Von Erich Family. It will air at 10 PM ET and will feature an in-depth interview with Kevin Von Erich. It will be narrated by Dutch Mantell.

