Various News: Four Matches Confirmed For Friday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings, Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring To Look At Von Erich Family

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for their TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday:

* Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Demon Collar Match: Su Yung vs. Rosemary

* LAX vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Knockouts Battle Royal

Four HUGE matches have been confirmed for THIS FRIDAY'S television taping in Philly! Get your tickets NOW and join us in the iconic 2300 Arena! TICKETS: https://t.co/qjc2UTAC5V pic.twitter.com/ROWZVRozzo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 1, 2019

– Tonight’s episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the Von Erich Family. It will air at 10 PM ET and will feature an in-depth interview with Kevin Von Erich. It will be narrated by Dutch Mantell.