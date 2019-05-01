wrestling / News
Various News: Four Matches Confirmed For Friday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings, Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring To Look At Von Erich Family
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for their TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday:
* Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Demon Collar Match: Su Yung vs. Rosemary
* LAX vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Knockouts Battle Royal
Four HUGE matches have been confirmed for THIS FRIDAY'S television taping in Philly!
Get your tickets NOW and join us in the iconic 2300 Arena!
TICKETS: https://t.co/qjc2UTAC5V pic.twitter.com/ROWZVRozzo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 1, 2019
– Tonight’s episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the Von Erich Family. It will air at 10 PM ET and will feature an in-depth interview with Kevin Von Erich. It will be narrated by Dutch Mantell.
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Forgives Randy Orton Despite Never Getting an Apology
- Jim Duggan Compares WWE Superstars Going to WCW to ‘Rats Leaving a Sinking Ship’
- Backstage Update on What Led to Lio Rush Getting Pulled From Raw, Talk of Rush Moving Back to NXT
- Backstage Update on The Good Brothers Moving to Raw, Plans to Leave WWE Said to be Unchanged