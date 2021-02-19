wrestling / News
Four Matches Locked Down For Wrestlemania, Drew McIntyre Plans Not Set Yet
WrestleVotes reports that there are four matches locked down for Wrestlemania this year, none of which involve current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Those matches are Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge, Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and Damian Priest & Bad Bunny vs. The Miz & John Morrison.
It was noted that ‘nearly everything else’ is open, including the WWE title. The same source added that nothing is set in stone.
