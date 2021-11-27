Four Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced four bouts for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for Wednesday’s show:

* Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander

* Battle Of The Two Undefeated Teams: Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Dark Order’s 5