Four Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced four bouts for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for Wednesday’s show:
* Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo
* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander
* Battle Of The Two Undefeated Teams: Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Bryan Danielson vs. Dark Order’s 5
After a postmatch attack on #CodyRhodes on Dynamite, @AndradeElIdolo meets the #AmericanNightmare in an Atlanta Street Fight WED on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT! Plus
–@bryandanielson v @Alan_V_Angels
–#GunnClub v @Sting/@DarbyAllin
-TBS Title Tourney: @callmekrisstat v @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/xjqCZtS2h5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2021