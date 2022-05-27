Four Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV as the company continues on its road to Slammiversary:

* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO

* Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Heath & Rhyno

* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann