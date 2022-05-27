wrestling / News

Four Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 6-2-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV as the company continues on its road to Slammiversary:

* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO
* Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Heath & Rhyno
* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading