wrestling / News
Four Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday evening that the following matches are set for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide.
* Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue
* Obariyon and Kodama vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Sonny Kiss vs. KM
#AEWDarkElevation airs tomorrow at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@SonnyKissXO v @Superstar_KM
–#Obariyon/#Kodama v @Santana_Proud/@Ortiz_Powerful
–#ShayneStetson/@justinCorino/@1MANTHRILLRIDE1 v @GarciaWrestling/#2point0 (@MattTheShow/@JeffTheShow)
–@Skyebyee v @EmiSakura_gtmv pic.twitter.com/lXiYJ7FjKy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2021