Four Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced four matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday evening that the following matches are set for the show, which airs Monday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide.

* Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue

* Obariyon and Kodama vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Sonny Kiss vs. KM