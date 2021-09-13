Four Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s show. The company announced on Sunday that the following card is set for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander

* Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

* Violent By Design vs. Decay

* Petey Williams vs. TJP

* Matt Rehwoldt vs. Trey

The 10-man bout was previously annnounced following last week’s episode.