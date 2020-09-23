wrestling / News
Four Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 22, 2020 | Posted by
We have four announced matches for next week’s Impact Wrestling after Tuesday’s episode. The following lineup was announced for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch
* Winner is John E. Bravo’s Best Man: Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh
* Rosemary and Taya vs. Havok and Nevaeh
* Rascalz vs. Good Brothers
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North
