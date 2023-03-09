wrestling / News
Four Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced four bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho
* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA
