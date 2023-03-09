wrestling / News

Four Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced four bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho
* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

