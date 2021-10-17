wrestling / News
Four Matches Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation
– Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling announced four matchups for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the current lineup below:
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Gustavo
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Jaka & Sean Maluta
* Wardlow vs. Will Austin
* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante vs. Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami, & Kilynn King
The new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation debuts tomorrow (Oct. 18) at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
