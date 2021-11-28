Four More Matches Announced for NJPW Strong Nemesis

NJPW has announced four more matches for the December 9th edition of NJPW Strong Nemesis in Los Angeles.

* Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Alex Coughlin vs. KR Kratos

* Clark Connor & Jordan Clearwater vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo

* Royce Issacs vs. Lucas Riley

The rest of the card is below.

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

* Jonah vs. David Finlay

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* DKC vs. TJP

* Eddie Kingston vs. TBA