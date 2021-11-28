wrestling / News

Four More Matches Announced for NJPW Strong Nemesis

November 27, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW Strong Nemesis TV Tapings

NJPW has announced four more matches for the December 9th edition of NJPW Strong Nemesis in Los Angeles.

* Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Alex Coughlin vs. KR Kratos
* Clark Connor & Jordan Clearwater vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo
* Royce Issacs vs. Lucas Riley

The rest of the card is below.

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels
* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari
* Jonah vs. David Finlay
* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso
* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra
* DKC vs. TJP
* Eddie Kingston vs. TBA

