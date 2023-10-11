Four More Matches Announced For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matches for Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which happens on October 28 at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. This includes three tag team matches, as well as Tom Lawlor vs. Gabe Kidd. The updated lineup includes:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. HYAN

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. HENARE

* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: EL Phantasmo & Hikuleo (c) vs. Alex Zayne & Lance Archer

* #1 Contender for STRONG Openweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima vs. Fred Rosser vs. Alex Coughlin vs. Jeff Cobb

* SANADA & Yuya Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

* Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest

* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie

* Tom Lawlor vs. Gabe Kidd