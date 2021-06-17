Four More Wrestlers Announced For MLW Battle Riot III

Major League Wrestling has announced that four more wrestlers have been added to Battle Riot III on July 10 in Philadelphia. They include King Muertes, Richard Holliday, Zenshi & Lee Moriarty. Here’s the press release:

King Muertes, Richard Holliday, Zenshi & Lee Moriarty enter Battle Riot

40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia

Major League Wrestling today announced 4 additional participants who will compete in the Battle Riot Saturday, July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

The four participants confirmed for the Battle Riot are:

King Muertes: Azteca Underground’s masked monster has been awakened by Cesar Duran. An unstoppable force, Muertes is one of the favorites to all the way in the Riot. What happens if Azteca Underground’s dangerous luchador wins the Riot? A war between Fatu and Muertes could shake MLW to its foundation.

Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday: What would be more dynastic than winning the Battle Riot and gunning for Fatu’s title? The Air Pod God enters his third Riot looking to prove he is in MLW’s rarefied air.

Zenshi: The double champion of South America promises to use his innovative and unorthodox wrestling style to overcome and eliminate all that stand between him and a crack at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Lee Moriarty: The highly touted free agent looks to unleash “TAIGASTYLE” on 39 other participants and show the world he has arrived.

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers The world will find out July 10 in Philly at the 2300 Arena.

Battle Riot Participants:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

Lee Moriarty

Zenshi

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV, DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.