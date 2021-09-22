Four New Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Showdown In Philadelphia

The card for NJPW Strong Showdown In Philadelphia has been bolstered with four new matches, including Fred Yehi vs. Jay White and more. NJPW announced on Tuesday that White and Yehi will do battle on night one of next month’s show, as will Juice Robinson and El Phantasmo.

Meanwhile, Alex Coughlin vs. Jonathan Gresham will face off on night two of the event. There will also be a 10-man tag team match pitting Team Filthyagainst Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero and the DKC.

You can see the full announcement below. The show takes place on October 16th and 17th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.