Four New Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Showdown In Philadelphia
The card for NJPW Strong Showdown In Philadelphia has been bolstered with four new matches, including Fred Yehi vs. Jay White and more. NJPW announced on Tuesday that White and Yehi will do battle on night one of next month’s show, as will Juice Robinson and El Phantasmo.
Meanwhile, Alex Coughlin vs. Jonathan Gresham will face off on night two of the event. There will also be a 10-man tag team match pitting Team Filthyagainst Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero and the DKC.
You can see the full announcement below. The show takes place on October 16th and 17th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Four More Matches Official for Showdown in Philadelphia 【NJoA】
Three singles bouts, Team Filthy in ten man action in 2300 Arena
After last week’s announcement of Chris Dickinson vs Minoru Suzuki and Alex Zayne vs Will Ospreay for October 16 & 17 respectively in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, more matches have now been signed, with STRONG tapings looking set to be a can’t miss event live in person.
NIGHT ONE, October 16: Juice Robinson vs El Phantasmo, Jay White vs Fred Yehi!
BULLET CLUB will be well represented at Showdown, with El Phantasmo and Jay White both in singles action on night one. Phantasmo will do battle with Juice Robinson; after Robinson’s wars with Hikuleo of late, his issues with the Club are not over, and ELP will seek to drop Juice and introduce the 2300 Arena to Sudden Death.
Also set for night one in Philly, Jay White will do battle with Fred Yehi. This week on NJPW STRONG, the Switchblade will go one on one with Wheeler Yuta in non title action. How will Yuta’s Savageweight tag team partner fare against the NEVER Openweight Champion?
NIGHT TWO, October 17: Ten man tag! Coughlin vs Gresham!
Having continued with Tomohiro Ishii on Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Alex Coughlin’s Open Challenge Series sees yet another major encounter as he takes on ROH’s ‘Octopus’ Jonathan Gresham. The former ROH Pure Champion makes his return to NJPW competition at Showdown, and will test and stretch Coughlin in more ways than one as the LA Dojo member looks for a defining performance to lead to his official graduation.
Also on night two, Team Filthy will put in a united front for the first time since Resurgence, all five members teaming together as they face the combination of Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero and the DKC. With Narita and Rosser fighting out their own issues this week on STRONG, will this five man team function well enough to take on the Fight Dream that is Team Filthy?
