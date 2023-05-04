wrestling / News
Four Pillars World Title Match Official For AEW Double Or Nothing
MJF has two additional opponents for his World Championship defense at AEW Double Or Nothing following this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin and Jack Perry defeated MJF and Sammy Guevara in a tag team match to earn their spot in the bout, making it a Four Pillars match.
The match ended when Guevara turned on MJF for slapping him and hit him with a superkick. That led to Allin nailing the Coffin Drop on Guevara for the pinfall.
FOUR PILLARS
ONE TITLE
YOUR DOUBLE OR NOTHING MAIN EVENT IS OFFICIAL!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yX7SYKkgpk
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 4, 2023
