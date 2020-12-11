Four Talents Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To COVID-19 Testing

Ring of Honor has announced that EC3, Bandido, Flamita and Kenny King have all been pulled from this year’s ROH Final Battle due to COVID-19. EC3 was set for a match with Jay Briscoe, while Bandido and Flamita were set to defend the ROH Six-Man tag titles with Rey Horus against Kaun, Moses and Shane Taylor. Kenny King had yet to be booked. Here’s the press release:

FOUR PERFORMERS WILL NOT APPEAR AT FINAL BATTLE AS RESULT OF PRE-TRAVEL TESTING PROTOCOLS

With the health and safety of Ring of Honor’s talent, staff and fans the company’s No. 1 priority during the pandemic, ROH enacted stringent COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18:

Bandido

EC3

Flamita

Kenny King

All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.

All other ROH performers, production staff and general staff are safely in the ROH bubble after passing their second round of tests.

Changes to the Final Battle card given this development will be announced during Final Battle Hour One, which airs free from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, pay-per-view and for HonorClub members on ROHWrestling.com.