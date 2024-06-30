wrestling / News

Four-Team Match Added To AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced yet another match for the Forbidden Door Zero Hour kickoff show. It will be a four team match that includes House of Black, Private Party, Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly.

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay
* Ladder Match for Vacant TNT Championship: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. 1 More TBD
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
* AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
* MJF vs. Hechicero
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Zero Hour

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mariah May vs. Saraya
* Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. The Lucha Bros & Mistico
* Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano
* House of Black vs. Private Party vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly

