Four-Team Match Added To AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced yet another match for the Forbidden Door Zero Hour kickoff show. It will be a four team match that includes House of Black, Private Party, Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly.
Main Card
* AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay
* Ladder Match for Vacant TNT Championship: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. 1 More TBD
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
* AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
* MJF vs. Hechicero
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi
Zero Hour
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mariah May vs. Saraya
* Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. The Lucha Bros & Mistico
* Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano
* House of Black vs. Private Party vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly
TOMORROW, Sun 6/30@UBSArena
Forbidden Door Zero Hour@malakaiblxck/@Brodyxking vs Tomohiro Ishii/@KORcombat vs @GabeKidd0115/@roderickstrong vs @ZayKassidy/@Marq_Quen
Just announced on #AEWCollision, on TNT right NOW, don't miss the FREE 4 Way Tag tomorrow at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/fAaHDzWfpD
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2024