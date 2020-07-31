wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Stock Closes Up From Yesterday
July 31, 2020
– WWE Now has posted their preview of tonight’s Smackdown, looking at four things you need to know before the show.
– WWE’s stock closed at $46.61 on Friday, up $1.18 (2.6%) from Thursday’s closing price. The stock did trend down throughout the day from the initial open price of $48.25, which was boyed by the financial results call last night. The market as a whole was up 0.44% on the day.
